Florida lags far behind other states in reforming its criminal justice laws. But the fight continues for prison advocacy groups and their allies in the Legislature. Now, the new coronavirus pandemic has intensified concerns about an aging inmate population.
Calls to cap THC levels in Florida's medical marijuana products are drawing outcry from cannabis advocates.
A longtime proponent of medical marijuana filed a measure Friday that would eliminate Florida’s “vertical integration” system requiring state-licensed…
Florida House leaders have rolled out a proposal that would allow patients to smoke medical marijuana, but only after going through what one critic called…
A high-profile effort to repeal the state’s ban on smokable medical marijuana morphed Monday into legislation that, according to the proposal’s author,…
With Gov. Ron DeSantis backing the issue, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed a bill Monday that would eliminate a ban on smoking medical…
Lawmakers are being asked to consider two competing proposals surrounding access to dental care. One would allow mid-level practitioners to be licensed,...
The Florida Senate has passed a measure allowing people to carry guns during a mandatory emergency evacuation without a concealed carry permit. The...
Proposals by two Republican lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana have a slim chance of passing this legislative session, based on the comments of a…