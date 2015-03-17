Nova Cited for Anatomy Lab Violations

The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Nova Southeastern University for 10 violations relating to the school's use of formaldehyde in its anatomy laboratory.

The agency's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Monday issued the citations, claiming the South Florida-based school had failed to provide protective equipment for workers using formaldehyde.

The agency also said the school had failed to provide eye-washing stations and a medical surveillance program in the lab.

Formaldehyde is used to embalm humans and animal remains and is considered toxic.

The agency is proposing a penalty of $50,000.

The university has 15 days to contest the citation.

A school spokesman says the university has taken steps to address the concerns raised by the agency.

The lab currently is undergoing renovations and will be reopened in June.