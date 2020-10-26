Occupational Safety and Health Administration

-
The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Nova Southeastern University for 10 violations relating to the school's use of formaldehyde in its anatomy…
A small amount of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease was found in an ice machine at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, the Tampa Bay…
The theme-park company received a citation in 2010 after an orca named Tilikum killed a trainer. Since then, SeaWorld has planned upgrades to its facilities and training. But it still faces criticism.
Officials from a Dade City health management company tied to the death of a young case worker say they did provide in-person safety training to prepare…
A health care management company that lacked policies to insure workers’ safety, resulting in a case manager’s death, is facing fines and a civil lawsuit,…
More than two years after Jeffrey Lill was sickened by liquid that leaked from a package at an Orlando U.S. Postal Service facility, his health continues