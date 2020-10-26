-
In lower-income countries, snakes, cow carcasses and collapsing walls are among the hazards faced by this critical but long-ignored group of workers.
Kentucky's worker safety agency suffers from major shortcomings. That's according to a recent audit by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A new report shows that people who work outdoors in all 67 Florida counties frequently work in dangerously hot conditions as climate change leads to...
Contractors that worked on the bridge near a Florida university that collapsed, killing six people, have been fined more than $86,000 for workplace…
Thanks to the work of Tallahassee’s Fire Department and local unions, the city’s firefighters have secured federal funds to help local fire stations...
The Department of Defense has increased protections for military personnel from exposure to lead from firearms. It can be a health problem for people using recreational shooting ranges, too.
The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Nova Southeastern University for 10 violations relating to the school's use of formaldehyde in its anatomy…
The theme-park company received a citation in 2010 after an orca named Tilikum killed a trainer. Since then, SeaWorld has planned upgrades to its facilities and training. But it still faces criticism.
Officials from a Dade City health management company tied to the death of a young case worker say they did provide in-person safety training to prepare…
A health care management company that lacked policies to insure workers’ safety, resulting in a case manager’s death, is facing fines and a civil lawsuit,…