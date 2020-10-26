toxic chemicals

-
Officials say 26 students and one adult staff member from a South Florida high school have been hospitalized, including some who had seizures, after…
-
Lauren Woeher wonders if her 16-month-old daughter has been harmed by tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in products like…
-
Senator Bill Nelson and Representative Ted Deutch hosted a meeting with several experts in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday to discuss ways to derail a new...
-
The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Nova Southeastern University for 10 violations relating to the school's use of formaldehyde in its anatomy…
-
The American Chemistry Council, which spends $100 million a year lobbying for some of the richest companies in the nation, is having great success in…