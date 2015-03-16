Florida Considers 24-hour Waiting Period For Abortions

Woman seeking abortions would have to wait 24 hours under a bill now advancing in the Florida Legislature.

A House committee on Thursday approved the bill after hearing passionate testimony.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Sullivan would require a woman seeking an abortion to talk in person to the physician performing the abortion at least 24 hours ahead of time.

Sullivan said she was sponsoring the bill (HB 633) to make sure women were not rushed into seeking an abortion.

The House Health Quality Subcommittee approved the bill along party lines. Republicans supported the bill, while Democrats opposed it.

Opponents of the measure said the bill was interfering with a medical decision made by a woman and her doctor.

Last year there were 72,000 abortions performed in the state.

