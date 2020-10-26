abortion bill

-
Gov. Rick Scott on Monday signed 30 bills into law, including a measure that could make more permanent a controversial pregnancy “support services”…
A Senate panel on Tuesday narrowly approved a bill that would place into law a program that seeks to dissuade women from having abortions.Sen. Aaron…
Planned Parenthood on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit challenging a major new Florida abortion law and accused the Legislature of seeking to "punish,…
Attorney General Pam Bondi's office is urging the Florida Supreme Court to turn down an appeal in a legal battle over a 2015 law that requires women to…
A new Florida abortion law seeks to ban Medicaid funding for family-planning services at clinics that also offer elective abortions --- such as clinics…
It's time for Gov. Rick Scott to have his say.Scott during the next four days will take action on more than 100 bills passed during this year's…
An appeals court Monday denied an emergency motion in a legal battle over a law requiring women to wait 24 hours before having abortions in Florida.The…
In the latest round in Florida's abortion battles, lawmakers Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would increase clinic regulations and bar public…
Abortion opponents hailed an appeals court decision Friday that allows the state to begin enforcing a law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting…
Florida women seeking an abortion will now have to wait 24 hours and make a separate trip to their physician. This comes after an appeals court...