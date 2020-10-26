health care subsidies

-
The CEO of Florida’s largest health insurance company says he expects federal payments to make health insurance cheaper will continue through…
Many people who went without health insurance last year are now seeing fines more than double under President Barack Obama's health care law, tax…
About 1.4 million households that got financial help for health insurance under President Barack Obama's law failed to properly account for it on their…
Having lost their latest war against President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, Republicans must decide how to wage battles that could fan the issue…
Despite White House veto threats, the House is ready to vote to repeal taxes on medical devices and kill a Medicare advisory board that foes say would…
This year, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken on a litany of big cases with far-reaching implications especially for Floridians. Here are some things you...
The Obama administration gave conditional approval Monday to Arkansas, Delaware and Pennsylvania to expand their roles in the insurance marketplaces…
The U.S. Supreme Court this week hears a challenge to President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. If successful, the lawsuit would cripple Obama's…
A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected this summer could quickly change how Floridians with insurance through HealthCare.gov pay for coverage.Arguments…
Nearly all of the 1.3 million Floridians who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act earned tax credits averaging $297 per person,…