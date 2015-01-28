© 2020 Health News Florida
Floridians Picking Plans with Financial Help

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2015 at 9:34 AM EST
www.healthcare.gov/marketplace

Federal health officials say most Floridians who have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act chose a plan that comes with financial assistance.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that 93 percent of Floridians selected a plan with financial assistance.

As of mid-January, some 1.2 million Florida residents had signed up or were automatically re-enrolled for coverage.

Nationwide, that figure is 9.5 million consumers.

