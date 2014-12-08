Orlando Health Buys MRI Group For Undisclosed Sum

Orlando Health and a group of doctors have teamed up to buy an MRI and imaging company.

The deal, which closed last week, follows a trend of hospitals reaching out to treat patients closer to home.

Orlando Health and Medical Center Radiology Group bought Boston Diagnostic Imaging, which has five locations in Central Florida.

Michael Carroll, a hospital analyst with Tribrook Healthcare Consultants, said Orlando Health’s profits are on the rise, and the hospital is starting to spend.

“They’re expanding and developing and improving their bottom line results and for the consumer in Central Florida, it’s a much better arrangement,” Carroll said. “You have two very strong competitive entities.”

Carroll says hospitals fall behind when they don’t invest in new technology.

Orlando Health didn’t say what it spent on the imaging centers, but this year it bought a surgery center for $1.4 million.

Orlando Health saw 658,000 outpatient visits last year, more than twice the number it saw in its ER six times the capacity of the country’s largest stadium.