FL Health Department Confirms 1st Enterovirus Case

The state Department of Health has confirmed the first Florida case of a severe respiratory illness affecting children around the country.

Officials said a 10-year-old girl from Polk County was recovering Tuesday from enterovirus 68. She was treated in Hillsborough County.

The virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms and is considered highly contagious. In infants and young children, the virus can cause difficulty breathing.

The Health Department is advising parents, childcare workers and health care professionals to be vigilant and practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said four people infected with the virus have died, but it's unknown what role the virus played in their deaths.