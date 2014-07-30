© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Matters: Sexual Assaults on College Campuses (LISTEN)

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lottie Watts
Lottie WattsCraig Kopp
Published July 30, 2014 at 9:08 AM EDT
WUSF's Craig Kopp with Aaron Hubbard, Assistant State Attorney with the sex crimes division for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Hillsborough County (left), and Sabrina Griffith, the Associate Director of Residential Communities and Residence Life at the University of Tampa.
Credit Lottie Watts / WUSF
WUSF's Craig Kopp with Aaron Hubbard, Assistant State Attorney with the sex crimes division for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Hillsborough County (left), and Sabrina Griffith, the Associate Director of Residential Communities and Residence Life at the University of Tampa.

 A report from the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault says universities are not providing all the resources they can to protect students from sexual violence. Dozens of schools are under investigation for how they have handled sexual assault cases. 

On Florida Matters, we discuss the scope of the problem and why the federal government is getting so heavily involved in the issue. Our guests are Aaron Hubbard, Assistant State Attorney with the sex crimes division for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Hillsborough County, and Sabrina Griffith, the Associate Director of Residential Communities and Residence Life at the University of Tampa.

Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts is our Florida Mattersproducer, and she also covers health and health policy for Health News Florida.
Craig Kopp
Craig Kopp is relatively new to Florida and the Tampa Bay area. The veteran broadcaster and writer spent the majority of his 30 year career in Ohio.
