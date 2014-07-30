Florida Matters: Sexual Assaults on College Campuses (LISTEN)

Credit Lottie Watts / WUSF WUSF's Craig Kopp with Aaron Hubbard, Assistant State Attorney with the sex crimes division for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Hillsborough County (left), and Sabrina Griffith, the Associate Director of Residential Communities and Residence Life at the University of Tampa.

A report from the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault says universities are not providing all the resources they can to protect students from sexual violence. Dozens of schools are under investigation for how they have handled sexual assault cases.

On Florida Matters, we discuss the scope of the problem and why the federal government is getting so heavily involved in the issue. Our guests are Aaron Hubbard, Assistant State Attorney with the sex crimes division for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Hillsborough County, and Sabrina Griffith, the Associate Director of Residential Communities and Residence Life at the University of Tampa.

