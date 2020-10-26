-
A bill allowing all sexual abuse victims to avoid going physically to court to give their testimony during a trial has passed its first Senate panel....
Florida's overall crime rate is dropping, but the number of reported sex offenses and sexual assaults is rising.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement…
Some sexual assault victims in Central Florida will now be able to get low-cost treatment closer to home.That’s because of an agreement between the local…
A report from the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault says universities are not providing all the resources they can to...