Talk on Telemedicine Postponed

For the second consecutive week, Florida’s Senate Health Policy Committee delayed voting on a comprehensive telemedicine bill.

Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, said Tuesday that a last-minute amendment prompted the delay to redefine the telemedicine law first created in 2003. A few people spoke about telemedicine at the end of the meeting, but legislators deferred discussion to another meeting.

The initial Senate bill (SB 7028) defines who will be allowed to provide telemedicine services in Florida, how payments compare to in-person care, and places restrictions on the prescribing of controlled substances.