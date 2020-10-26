-
The Florida Legislature for more than a decade earmarked funding in the state budget for “pregnancy support services.”Now, lawmakers are poised to pass a…
As a statewide panel of health care experts finalizes recommendations for a telemedicine regulatory framework in Florida, Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina...
It may become easier to find lawyers to represent special-needs kids if a Northeast Florida lawmaker’s bill is passed. Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina...
The fate of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law is uncertain after the election of Republican Donald Trump, who campaigned on a complete...
An alternative to Medicaid expansion is being proposed in the Senate in a bill that would use federal funds to offer health insurance to nearly 1 million…
State Sen. Aaron Bean said a proposed telemedicine bill is likely to pass this session.Bean, chairman of the Senate Health Policy committee told a…
Florida’s 2014 Legislative session will start with the typical benign tone that comes during an election year. But it’s unclear if the Republican-led…
For the second consecutive week, Florida’s Senate Health Policy Committee delayed voting on a comprehensive telemedicine bill.Chairman Aaron Bean,…
A state senate subcommittee today will start finalizing its framework for telemedicine and could vote as soon as next week, the Florida Current…
Senate Health Policy Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, is backing away from a measure that would have made it more difficult for investigators to…