VA Cuts Paperwork, Offers Flu Shot Options

Veterans in Florida can now get a flu shot at any of more than 800 Walgreens locations and the drug store will electronically forward their immunization record to the VA.

Credit VA.gov

It's a pilot program being tried out in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN8) which includes all of Florida, southern Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It requires no paper record, no remembering at your next VA health care appointment.

Enrolled veterans can still receive a free flu shot at during their regularly scheduled VA visit, on admission into a VA facility and at a VA walk-in flu station. There's usually a charge for a flu shot from a pharmacy or private health care provider outside of the VA unless the veterans private insurance or Medicare covers the cost.

Veterans who are in the Florida VISN 8 region can find details on the pilot program at their local VA medical center or clinic, or go to www.walgreens.com and at the .

