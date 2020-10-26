-
Siding with a woman whose children were placed in foster care, an appeals court Friday said the Florida Department of Children and Families cannot provide…
-
It’s free and available everywhere. Yet most Americans skip the annual flu shot ― with the number of dispensed vaccines barely changed in the past decade,…
-
Courts cannot order parochial schools to admit children who haven't been immunized, a three-judge panel of the First District Court of Appeal ruled…
-
Leon County Health officials are encouraging parents to book appointments early for back-to-school vaccines.
-
The Florida Department of Health is kicking off a series of events across the state where students can get immunizations needed for school – for free.In…
-
New data from Florida's Department of Health shows 93.3 percent of Florida's kindergarten students have been immunized.That immunization rate falls a bit…
-
Miami-Dade County school leaders say they are concerned about a measles outbreak spreading across the country, and they urge parents to vaccinate their...
-
Veterans in Florida can now get a flu shot at any of more than 800 Walgreens locations and the drug store will electronically forward their immunization...
-
Most kids are heading back to school in Florida next week. But before they can sit down in a classroom, many will have to sit down in the doctor's office…