Humana: Help Wanted, About 170 People

Humana is adding full time marketing services positions to both its Miramar and Tampa locations. It's looking to hire 170 people in Tampa Bay.

Humana's call center in East Tampa is looking to fill telesales positions just in time for the annual Medicare open enrollment period coming up in October.

Humana spokeswoman Nancy Hanewinckel said the open enrollment period, when seniors are shopping around for their plans for the next year, means lots of people calling in.

"So a lot of companies are marketing during that time- Humana being one of them, and taking a lot of inquiries from customers, potential customers who are looking at the different options available to them," she said.

Hanewinkel assures that even though the job openings are to meet the open enrollment period demands, the jobs are permanent.

People interested in applying for the position don't have to already have a health insurance license. If you qualify for the position, Humana will provide the training and cover the costs to get the health insurance license.

The company's national chronic care program in St. Petersburg is also looking to fill 100 health coaches and telephonic nurses positions in the next six months.

Humana has more than 3,000 employees in Tampa Bay and more than 6,000 in Florida.

