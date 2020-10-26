-
Health insurance company Humana is launching a program in Jacksonville to evaluate the physical and mental health of its military service members,...
Humana has been ordered to pay $4,673 to Holy Cross Emergency Room Physicians under a final order issued by the state Agency for Health Care…
An administrative law judge Tuesday agreed to give attorneys for the state and Lighthouse Health Plan another two weeks to try to settle a dispute about a…
Open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15 and this year there are lots of changes that will create more health care options for seniors.The Centers…
Legal challenges continue to mount over the state’s Medicaid managed-care program. Lighthouse Health Plan filed a petition in state administrative court…
After scoring a big victory in a statewide Medicaid managed-care procurement, Humana and Jon Bussey, who served as its regional director of corporate…
Humana is probably very happy right about now.The insurer emerged from negotiations with Medicaid officials as one of the winners in the contest to…
Florida officials on Tuesday announced the names of the nine health plans the state wants to ink contracts with to provide health care to nearly four…
The two healthcare giants said they were no longer pursuing the deal. A federal judge blocked the merger in January, citing its likely adverse effect on competition in the health insurance market.
Humana, Florida’s largest Medicare managed-care company, says it will lay off hundreds of employees in April, including 328 in Florida.Of those, 260 are…