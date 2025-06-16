Some important tips for preventing the dangers of Florida's extreme heat

Most heat exposure cases in Florida occur during summer, and most go underreported.

Heat deaths continue to rise. Heat-related deaths in the U.S. doubled from 1999 to 2023, with 21,518 deaths recorded during that period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children doing outdoor activities are often the most affected during the summer. However, anybody who does not take the proper precautions could have a tragic end.

Do not leave a child in a vehicle

Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, for just a minute.

When you reach your destination, ensure children are not left the car. Don't ever leave sleeping infants in the car.

Too often, children - and disabled adults and pets - are left in parked vehicles to die from hyperthermia, which occurs when the body absorbs more heat than it can handle.

Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can quickly rise to dangerous levels.

"The temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and 50 degrees in an hour, even when outside air temperatures are in the 70s," according to the National Weather Service.

Children's bodies warm faster than adults', making them especially vulnerable to heat exposure.

Addition tips for parents, guardians or caregivers:

Touch a child's safety seat and safety straps before using them to ensure they're not too hot before securing a child.

Teach children not to play in, on, or around cars. They could accidentally trap themselves in a hot vehicle.

Always lock car doors and trunks - even at home - and keep keys out of children's reach.



Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

There is a difference between stroke and exhaustion. Both are dangerous.

Heat exhaustion can quickly turn into heat stroke and become deadly. It could make you feel dizzy, nauseous, weak and sweat heavily.

We often think that "less severe" symptoms, such as lack of sweating and a mild headache, can be less dangerous. In reality, many people who suffer from heat stroke no longer sweat, and a headache may be present.

When we suffer from heat stroke, our body temperature reaches over 104 degrees, our skin reddens and we may lose consciousness. With these symptoms, a medical team should be called immediately.

Tips for everyone when in the heat

Drink water often.

Rest and cool down in the shade during breaks.

At outdoor worksites, gradually increase workload and allow more frequent breaks for employees who are new or have been away for a week or more.

Know symptoms, prevention care and emergency response to prevent heat-related illness and death.

Check weather forecasts ahead of time to be better prepared.

Eat light meals, such as salads and fruits, that are easy to digest.

Limit alcohol or caffeinated beverages, as these are dehydrating.

Dress in light-colored clothing and light fabrics.

Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak heat hours.

