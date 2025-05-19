President Biden has prostate cancer. Here are some things to know about the disease

Former President Joe Biden’s office said Sunday that he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and is reviewing treatment options with his doctors.

Biden was having increasing urinary symptoms and was seen last week by doctors who found a prostate nodule. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and the cancer cells have spread to the bone, his office said in a statement.

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly survivable, but it is also the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. About one in eight men will be diagnosed over their lifetime with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Here are some things to know about prostate cancer that has spread.

What is the prostate gland?

The prostate is part of the reproductive system in men. It makes fluid for semen. It’s located below the bladder and it wraps around the urethra, the tube that carries urine and semen out through the penis.

How serious is Biden's cancer?

Biden's cancer has spread to the bone, his office said. That makes it more serious than localized or early stage prostate cancer.

Outcomes have improved in recent decades and patients can expect to live with metastatic prostate cancer for four or five years, said Dr. Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center.

“It’s very treatable, but not curable,” Smith said.

What are symptoms of prostate cancer?

Symptoms tend to develop as the disease progresses and can vary in severity.

Common symptoms include urinary issues such as difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, frequent urination, and blood in the urine or semen. In advanced cases, symptoms may also include pain in the back, hips, or pelvis, painful ejaculation, and erectile dysfunction.

Many of these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, such as an enlarged prostate (BPH or benign prostate hyperplasia), which is noncancerous.

Early stage prostate cancer often doesn't cause any symptoms, making early detection crucial.

How is prostate cancer diagnosed?

Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed through a digital rectal exam and protein-specific antigen (PSA) test. The digital exam allows a doctor to feel the gland for abnormalities, while the PSA test measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate in the bloodstream.

Doctors tend to categorize PSA levels as “elevated” or “nonelevated,” rather than “normal” or “abnormal” because what’s normal varies by age. Also, PSA can increase for many noncancerous reasons.

Generally, though, for ages 59 and younger, PSA should be below 2.5 milligrams per milliliter of blood, and for ages 60 and older, at or below 4.0 mg/ml.

If the digital exam or PSA suggests the possibility of cancer, a biopsy is usually performed.

What are the treatment options?

Prostate cancer can be treated with drugs that lower levels of hormones in the body or stop them from getting into prostate cancer cells. The drugs can slow down the growth of cancer cells.

“Most men in this situation would be treated with drugs and would not be advised to have either surgery or radiation therapy," Smith said.

What is a Gleason score?

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what’s known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 2 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively.

Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

