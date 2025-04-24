For kids, healthy drinks are as important as healthy foods

Parents who want to serve the healthiest beverages possible for their children should stick to the basics.

A panel of experts, hailing from the national academies in nutrition, pediatrics, pediatric dentistry and the American Heart Association, say parents should think as hard about what their children drink as what they eat.

Here are the beverages they recommend for those ages 5 to 18: tap water, plain pasteurized cow’s milk and, in limited amounts, 100% fruit or vegetable juice.

By way of warning, your children may not jump for joy at this news.

In a report, the health experts advise limiting other types of beverages, including plant-based milks, flavored milk, caffeinated drinks and beverages sweetened with sugar or other sweeteners.

Water, they concluded, is the best way for all of us to stay hydrated. Children should drink between 16 and 88 ounces every day, depending on age and gender.

Tap water is preferred, unless it is unsafe in your area.

The panel said unflavored, fat-free or low-fat pasteurized cow milk is a nutritious choice.

Beverages made from 100% real fruit or vegetable juices are safe but should not be the go-to because they can add extra calories.

Plant-based milks are fine for those whose diets require it. But they don’t pack the nutritional punch of cow’s milk.

Sugary drinks are an unwise choice because of their tendency to give us cavities and unneeded calories.

Caffeine or energy drinks can affect children’s cardiovascular system, sleep and mental health.

Think your kids will balk? Experts say if you model the behavior you want, your children will follow suit. So, go grab that water bottle.

