Red tide builds off south Sarasota County with blooms at mouth of Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 9, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST
Map of red tide
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

The latest report from state environmental officials shows heavy concentrations of the toxin around Venice and Blind Pass Beach. Fish kills and respiratory irritation were also reported.

Large amounts of red tide are being reported in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials shows heavy concentrations of the toxin around Venice and Blind Pass Beach. More moderate amounts were found this week at Turtle Beach and to the south of Venice. Low concentrations are still present at Bradenton Beach and around Lido Key.

Red tide is also being reported at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Medium concentrations were found at the Sunshine Skyway's south fishing pier, with lower amounts at Pass-a-Grille and Fort De Soto.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were also reported this week in Sarasota County.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
