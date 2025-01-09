Red tide builds off south Sarasota County with blooms at mouth of Tampa Bay

Large amounts of red tide are being reported in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials shows heavy concentrations of the toxin around Venice and Blind Pass Beach. More moderate amounts were found this week at Turtle Beach and to the south of Venice. Low concentrations are still present at Bradenton Beach and around Lido Key.

Red tide is also being reported at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Medium concentrations were found at the Sunshine Skyway's south fishing pier, with lower amounts at Pass-a-Grille and Fort De Soto.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were also reported this week in Sarasota County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7