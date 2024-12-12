© 2022 Health News Florida



Red tide is still fouling beaches off Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Map of red tide
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Concentrations of red tide are being found in large quantities, especially off Sarasota and Manatee county beaches.

Red tide is continuing to foul beaches from southern Pinellas to Sarasota counties.

The latest report from state environmental officials has medium concentrations of the toxin in four areas. They are at Wallace Cove — just north of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, Egmont Key, New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay and the Venice fishing pier.

Lighter concentrations are found in multiple locations from the mouth of Tampa Bay south to Sarasota Bay.

Fish kills that might have been caused by red tide were reported in Pinellas County. And respiratory irritation was reported in Sarasota and Pinellas counties.

Forecasts provided by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict northward transport of surface waters through Friday, followed by a reversal to southward transport through Saturday and southeastern transport of subsurface waters over the next 3½ days.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
