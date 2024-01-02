Medical panel looks back on health care headlines of 2023

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With it? it's our review of the most significant health care headlines of 2023.

Among the topics discussed:



Progress in alleviating COVID-19 globally.

Infectious diseases, with a significant increase in syphilis rates.

Debate about the new 988 suicide national hotline number. Rates of anxiety and depression remain alarmingly high across age groups.

The appointment of Carolyn Mazure to lead a diverse team advising the Biden administration about women’s health research and disparate outcomes by race, ethnicity and disability.

Our panel:



Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Hanadi Hamadi, associate professor at Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida.

Dr. Amy Hessler, practicing neurologist.

Chad Nielsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville.



The mystery of placebos

Our health care system depends on placebo-controlled trials, a crucial but often overlooked element. In our later segment, our guest helps demystify placebos by exploring their transformative potential in health care.

Jeremy Howick, a clinical epidemiologist and philosopher of science, specializes in researching evidence-based medicine, clinical empathy and the philosophy of medicine.

His work extends to the exploration of the use of placebos in clinical practice and clinical trials. He is the author of "The Power of Placebos: How the Science of Placebos and Nocebos can improve Health Care."

