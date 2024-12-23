Holidays can be stressful. Here are some tips to help you cope

You may be feeling excitement as the holidays approach, and maybe a lot of stress.

It can be a lot to juggle shopping, traveling or other holiday plans, especially if you're also dealing with financial issues or pressure from family.

“The holidays can be quite overwhelming, and so helping to focus in on what you find important can be quite helpful in eliminating some of the noise,” said Dr. Ryan Wagoner, chair of the University of South Florida’s psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences department.

Setting realistic goals and focusing on one or two things you really want to accomplish or enjoy this season can help, he said.

“You could spend your time trying to make everything perfect, but that's a recipe for disaster and there's absolutely no way that you're going to be able to do it," he said. "So recognizing that early and prioritizing things can really help during stressful times.”

While some people love the holidays, others find this time of year particularly difficult, said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

“For many people, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but there are those that struggle for various reasons,” she said. “It could be they lost a loved one this year, and it’s the first holiday they have spent without them. They may have been impacted by one of the hurricanes, and they aren’t able to celebrate in their home. Or perhaps they have anxiety about spending time with a challenging family member.”

How to get — and give — help

It’s important for people to take care of themselves and reach out for support if they need it, said Reynolds.

You can reach the Crisis Center by calling 211, or dial 988 if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Another suggestion if you’re struggling, Wagoner said, is to try talking about it with someone you're already comfortable around. That may be a friend or a faith leader.

And since you don’t know what others may be going through, Wagoner said, it’s best to show everybody some grace.

“And that's tough when somebody cuts you off in the parking lot while you're out shopping, you know, but at the same time, that person may be rushing around trying to complete one more thing before they get home to their sick kid,” he said.

Anxiety during the holidays is normal, he said, and should resolve on its own in most people. But if symptoms start interfering with your relationships or daily activities, Wagoner said it's best to see a therapist or your primary care doctor.

"Once it goes beyond that and you start to notice, 'Hey this is not just a small bit of the holiday blues, but I'm really feeling down, I can't shake this, I'm having some symptoms,' then I would highly encourage trying to get in with somebody in order to receive some professional help," he said.

