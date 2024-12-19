A slimy surgical method could someday spell relief for spine patients

For those recovering from spinal surgery, the process can be lengthy and precarious, as patients try to circumvent infection and regain mobility.

A key hiccup? The ever-present risk of a herniated disc.

Now, Swedish researchers may have identified an unlikely solution in the form of a slime, inspired by the slick coating that covers parasites in the stomach of cows. This slimy coating helps the parasites duck the immune system and prevents immune cells from recognizing them.

That’s right, slime. The process is simple: Before surgery is complete, researchers apply a synthetic mucin to form a protective barrier around the discs, shielding them from immune system attacks against their delicate centers.

Herniated discs can cause severe pain and impairment, often requiring another surgery to relieve pressure on the spine’s nerves.

After surgery, patients typically rely on anti-inflammatory drugs or steroid injections, but these treatments are more bandage than solution.

A patient’s own immune response can exacerbate the injury, leaving many in prolonged discomfort.

This new gel not only could address a significant gap in post-surgery care, but also aims to ease recovery and enhance patients’ quality of life.

The study found that the mucin gel effectively suppresses immune cell activation, preventing further disc damage.

By focusing on controlling the immune response rather than merely repairing damaged discs, the research may pave the way for more effective treatments — and reach individuals in need of more relief.

Sometimes an idea comes from the least likely place … like a cow’s stomach.

