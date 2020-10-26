-
And the number of sufferers is expected to increase, especially in lower-income countries as people in rural areas move to urban centers and adopt more sedentary lives. So what can help them?
-
A yoga class designed specifically for lower back pain can be as effective as physical therapy in easing pain, the study says. The class and teacher manuals are available online, for free.
-
Physically manipulating the spine appears to offer a modestly effective alternative to medication for lower back pain, according to a new evaluation of scientific studies.
-
New guidelines encourage doctors to tell patients to try non-drug therapies for acute lower back pain first.
-
You would think after playing defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for nine years, and then 11 more as a Tampa firefighter, John Cannon might...
-
Most Americans will, at some point, suffer back pain, but there are a few cultures where back pain hardly exists. (This piece originally aired on June 8, 2015 on Morning Edition.)
-
Cameron Stewart is a big man. He played high school sports. He served as in the Marine medic corps in Afghanistan and Iraq. But after he was left with...
-
Some ibuprofen and maybe some physical therapy are all it takes to make most back pain go away. But a study finds that doctors and patients are increasingly turning to fancy scans and opioid painkillers. They typically don't help, and increase the risk of addiction and overdose.