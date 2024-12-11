The healing power of vitamin D on children's broken bones

Kids will be kids, and that means broken bones can and will happen — sometimes in the most unexpected ways.

As adults, of course we sympathize with our children and do everything we can to help them heal. But we also might assume children's growing bodies are resilient and able to bounce back from nearly anything.

One recent study from the University of Florida, however, offers some perspective on children's ability to heal themselves.

Researchers suggest that children with fractures or broken bones who are deficient in vitamin D take much longer to heal than those with sufficient levels.

For example, children in the study who had vitamin D deficiencies and sustained leg fractures that didn't require surgery took 20 days longer to heal.

These fractures also took two months longer before they were no longer noticeable on X-ray.

For cases that required surgery, children deficient in vitamin D took an extra month to heal, and it was four months before the fractures could no longer be seen on X-rays.

The findings underscore the importance of providing children with a well-balanced diet high in vitamin D. Some foods rich in the nutrient include salmon and other types of oily fish, egg yolks, fortified cereal, milk, cheese and mushrooms.

Our bodies will even produce it, if we get outdoors and into the sunshine.

The study suggests that in cases of children whose broken bones aren't healing as quickly as expected, vitamin D might be to blame.

Broken bones may be unavoidable in active children. As parents and caregivers, we can help children be as prepared as possible by providing a healthy diet and plenty of outside play — no bones about it.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1