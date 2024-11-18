Holiday guests may bring unwanted viruses, so experts urge us to get vaccinated

Along with the holiday season and colder temperatures comes flu and COVID season, and health professionals across the U.S. are recommending that people get their vaccinations before meeting with friends and family.

Dr. Eric Griggs, a community medicine doctor based in New Orleans, urges everyone to get vaccinated. “Families will be coming together from all over the country, bringing whatever variant of the different viruses they have to congregate in small spaces,” Griggs said. “This creates an ideal situation for viruses to congregate within our species.”

Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 spread more effectively in colder temperatures, putting younger children and older adults at greater risk for infection. According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is another virus that can lead to severe, life-threatening illnesses such as bronchitis or pneumonia in infants or elderly people.

Griggs said the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, but there are many other ways to reduce the risk of getting sick.

“It’s what your mom taught us growing up,” Griggs said. “Wash your hands. If you feel sick, stay home and to yourself. Even if you test negative [for the three viruses], if you feel sick, wear a mask because [the illness] could be in the early stages. And make sure you’re getting enough sleep. Four full sleep cycles is ideal.”

Recent hurricanes may have affected where people can get their vaccinations. As a resident of New Orleans, Griggs empathizes with those struggling with the aftermath of recent storms and recommends contacting your doctor, pharmacist or insurance company to find out where to get your vaccinations if your typical health care provider was affected by storm damage.

Griggs believes now is the best time to get vaccinated. “It takes about 10 to 14 days for your body to develop immunity,” he said. “With Thanksgiving just a few days away and the holidays coming shortly after, it’s best to get vaccinated before gathering with friends and family.”

Visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you or the CDC website to learn about the viruses to look out for, their vaccines and whether you should get immunized.



Copyright 2024 WGCU