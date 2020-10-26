-
Superbugs are bacteria that can beat modern medicine's most powerful drugs. So doctors are racing to find new ways to fight back.
-
U.S. regulators Friday approved the first treatment for smallpox — a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago — in case the virus is used in a…
-
Wildlife managers in Florida say they want to remove roaming monkeys from the state in light of a new study published Wednesday that finds some of the…
-
They're the Godzillas of the virus world, pushing the limit of what is considered alive. Researchers are trying to figure out where they came from. (And no, they aren't known to make people sick.)
-
If you think there are more dangerous infectious diseases than ever, you're right. One big reason: pushing animals like this one out of their homes.
-
Ten thousand years ago, many of our deadly human diseases didn't exist. What happened?
-
University of Florida researchers are working to cure a sugarcane virus.The state is the nation’s top sugarcane producer, responsible for half of the…
-
Florida Gov. Rick Scott now says the number of locally acquired Zika cases had climbed to 15. Florida is the first state in the US to have locally…
-
The government is trying to wipe out Zika virus, which has been linked to a severe birth defect. But is it doing enough to help families whose children have been affected?
-
A type of bird flu that appeared in China a few months ago has infected more than a hundred people. Some scientists are worried that this virus has the potential spread globally. But a look at the virus's genes suggests the pathogen doesn't have the typical features of pandemic.