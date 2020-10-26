-
Looking for a way to cope with his late wife's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, North Miami Beach native Dr. Robert Yonover called upon his science...
Researchers at the University of Florida have developed a new therapy that they hope could lead to a cure for multiple sclerosis.The process uses a gene…
The first drug to treat an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis has hit the market. The FDA approved the drug, sold as Ocrevus, two weeks ago. The…
A medical marijuana bill originally targeting children with debilitating seizures has been expanded to include other ailments. Final language in the…
With Monday’s Florida Supreme Court ruling that will allow medical marijuana on the November general election ballot, questions abound about who could use…
Tysabri is the most effective multiple sclerosis medicine available, but using it for more than two years raises a risk of progressive multifocal…
As the director of the University of South Florida’s MS Center explains, there’s no cure but there are new treatments for multiple sclerosis, which…
Babies born in London in May have less vitamin D and more of a certain type of immune cell in their blood than babies born at other times. Researchers say the differences might help explain why people born in the spring are more likely to get multiple sclerosis.