DeSantis committees collect $1.1 million in fight against amendment proposals

Two committees tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis collected about $1.1 million from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, as DeSantis fights proposed constitutional amendments about abortion rights and recreational use of marijuana, according to newly filed finance reports.

The committees, known as Keep Florida Clean and the Florida Freedom Fund, are chaired by DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier.

Keep Florida Clean raised $903,082 during the weeklong period and had about $6.02 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 4, a report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

Contributions during the period included $500,000 from the Miami organization Faithful and Strong Policies and $300,000 from Clearwater artist and museum owner Patricia Duggan.

Meanwhile, the Florida Freedom Fund raised $196,170 during the period and had about $3.16 million in cash on hand, according to its finance report.

Contributions included $20,000 from Conservatives for Principled Leadership, a political committee led by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

Voters in November will decide whether to pass a ballot initiative, known as Amendment 4, that would enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution. They also will consider an initiative, Amendment 3, that would allow recreational use of marijuana.