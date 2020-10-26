-
Women with a history of depression and anxiety are at a higher risk of having a flare-up during the time leading up to menopause. And getting doctors to take the issue seriously can be challenging.
Having a first period by age 11 and never having children were both associated with premature menopause, which this study defines as menopause by age 40.
After a decade of confusion, experts are now saying short-term hormone therapy for most women under age 60 is safe, Harvard Health reports.The new…