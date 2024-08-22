In some cases, a daily low-dose aspirin may do more harm than good

How often do you take aspirin? A couple of times a week? Do you use it every day?

For years, doctors recommended that patients take a low-dose aspirin to prevent heart disease. As a result, the Annals of Internal Medicine found more than 18.5 million older adults — more than the population in 46 states — regularly take aspirin for that purpose.

Did you know that in some cases, aspirin use may do more harm than good?

It’s no longer recommended for all older patients as a guard against cardiovascular disease. In 2019, the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology suggested blood thinners should not be used to prevent cardiovascular issues in adults 70 and older.

Three years later, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that people 60 and older with no history of heart issues should refrain from using aspirin.

That’s because aspirin increases your risk of gastrointestinal bleeding.

Experts say some patients may still benefit from a daily aspirin to lower the risk of blood clots. These patients include those who have previously suffered a heart attack orv stroke, or have been diagnosed with heart disease.

The drug is also known to be appropriate for those between the ages of 40 and 59 who do not have a history of bleeding but struggle with obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and other risk factors.

So, if you haven’t started an aspirin regimen, check with your health care provider first. And if you are already in the habit of taking a daily aspirin, check back in with your doctor to be sure it’s still a good idea for you.

