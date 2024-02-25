Medical roundtable discusses the month's trends and breakthroughs in health care

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a roundtable of medical experts explores breakthroughs and trends that are shaping the health care industry.

Among the topics:



In 2022, there were over 207,000 reported cases of syphilis, a 17% increase from the previous year and a concerning 80% surge since 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts link this rise to factors like drug use and decreasing condom use, especially among heterosexual individuals.

The CDC plans to update its guidelines for COVID-19, doing away with the five-day stay-at-home period for those who test positive. People would no longer need to stay home if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of medication and their symptoms are mild and improving. The change in isolation recommendations would be the first time since 2021, aligning them with strategies aimed at preventing the transmission of flu and RSV.

In two British cities, vending machines are providing complimentary self-test kits for sexually transmitted diseases, with the goal of overcoming testing barriers and diminishing the stigma of going to a clinic. These kits encompass tests for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

A recent study reveals a correlation between the use of most weight-loss drugs and reduced likelihood of receiving depression and anxiety.

Panel:



Dr. Sarah Bodin, board-certified anesthesiologist in St. Augustine.

Dr. Dacre Knight, a Jacksonville internist and director of the Ehlers Danlos Clinic.

Chad Nielsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention with UF Health Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

