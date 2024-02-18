Unlocking health care of the mind through the study of two conditions

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we take a closer look at two brain conditions that challenge scientists’ understanding of the mind.

Lewy body dementia is a type of dementia that affects attention, sleep, movement and cognitive functioning. Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Philip Tipton walks us through symptoms such as hallucinations and tremors, treatment interventions, and research advancements.

Then, Christine Sakdalan, the U.S. head of mental health with pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim, discusses the characteristics and misconceptions of schizophrenia.

Patients with schizophrenia can experience delusions, hallucinations and disordered thinking leading to impairment. Sakdalan shares research and resources for those coping with schizophrenia and their caretakers.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

