© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida lawmakers working to tighten up advertising rules on hemp products

Health News Florida | By WFSU
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST
The flowering bud of a hemp plant
Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons
A hemp regulation bill was passed last year, his bill is looking to address concerns that have arose since then.

The products, which can have similar hallucinogenic effects to traditional marijuana, have been the focus of regulation by the state in recent years.

Florida lawmakers are continuing efforts to keep alternative marijuana products out of the hands of minors.

A measure (SB 1698and HB 1613) tightening up restrictions on how hemp extract products like delta-9 are advertised is moving through committees in both chambers.

The products, which can have similar hallucinogenic effects to traditional marijuana, have been the focus of regulation by the state in recent years.

This year’s proposal prohibits the products packaging or advertisements from displaying cartoons, toys or other features that specifically target children.

Lakewood Ranch Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory says although a hemp regulation bill was passed last year, his bill is looking to address concerns that have arose since then.
Tags
Health News Florida 2024 Florida Legislaturehemp
WFSU
See stories by WFSU
Related Content