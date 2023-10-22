A look at helping children see the world clearly through pediatric eye care

On this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" we learn about the field of pediatric eye health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 school-age kids have an undiagnosed vision problem. We listen to the advice and stories of children who got help toward a clearer view of the world.

We speak with Dr. Michelle Attzs, a pediatric ophthalmologist in Jacksonville.

Then, we talk with medical experts about their new book, "Courageous Well-Being for Nurses−Strategies for Renewal."

The guests are Donna Gaffney, a nurse, psychotherapist and educator, and Nicole Foster, a board-certified health and wellness coach.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.