pediatrics

Nemours Children’s Health System has launched an app that allows pediatricians to treat kids through their parents’ smartphones or computers.
Florida pediatricians will be able to test babies for more diseases under a new law signed by Governor Rick Scott.
People have been wrapping babies tightly in blankets just about forever. An analysis of existing data found that swaddling is safe if babies are put to bed on their backs.
Young people with health problems left uncared for in adolescence face higher risks of leading unhealthy lives as adults, a new study finds. A study of…
It's impossible to miss all the reminders that flu season is here, from ads at your local pharmacy to gentle reminders to cover up when you cough or…