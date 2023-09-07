© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis, Ladapo promise there will be no COVID mandates in Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at a news conference in Jacksonville against COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented recently to combat a new uptick in COVID cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
via Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at a news conference in Jacksonville against COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented recently to combat a new uptick in COVID cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida won’t be joining states, cities or school districts across the U.S. in closing schools or forcing masks. And Surgeon General Dr. joseph Ladapo warns against a new COVID vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized recent efforts across the U.S. to tamp down a recent jump in COVID-19 cases through temporary restrictions or masking and his surgeon general warned against getting the latest vaccine, which is expected to be available this month.

The criticism from DeSantis arrived the same day his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination sent out an email to supporters vowing to “fight back against every bogus attempt the Left makes to expand government control” when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

At the Jacksonville news conference at an Irish pub, DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo promised Florida won’t be joining states, cities or school districts across the U.S. in temporarily closing schools or mandating mask-wearing because of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“People are lurching toward this insanity again,” DeSantis said. “As we see these things being orchestrated ... there needs to be pushback.”

Lapado said there were no arguments for getting the latest vaccine.

“There are a lot of red flags,” Ladapo said.

Ladapo’s previous warnings against COVID vaccines merited a public letter from federal health agencies saying his claims were harmful to the public. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent the letter in March to Ladapo, a DeSantis appointee who has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

Ladapo last year released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, contradicting federal public health leaders whose advice says all kids should get the shots.

