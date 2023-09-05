© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida oncologist pleads guilty in scheme to limit cancer-care competition

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published September 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
Federal investigators say Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists and another oncology company agreed to suppress competition, with Florida Cancer Specialists providing chemotherapy treatments and the other company providing radiation treatments in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.
Google
/
Maps
Federal investigators say Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists and another oncology company agreed to suppress competition, with Florida Cancer Specialists providing chemotherapy treatments and the other company providing radiation treatments in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

The Justice Department says the case involved allegations that Florida Cancer Specialists and another oncology company agreed to suppress competition in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

A Fort Myers oncologist and former president of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in what authorities say was a scheme to limit cancer-care competition in Southwest Florida.

William Harwin pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to “conspiracy to allocate oncology treatments,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The case involved allegations that Florida Cancer Specialists and another oncology company agreed to suppress competition, with Florida Cancer Specialists providing chemotherapy treatments and the other company providing radiation treatments n Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers.

“This long-running criminal conspiracy denied cancer patients access to a competitive marketplace for lifesaving oncology treatments,” Emma Burnham, acting director of criminal enforcement for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said in a prepared statement.

Sentencing will take place at a future date as set by the court.

Florida Cancer Specialists was charged in 2020 and agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty, the Justice Department said.

Tags
Health News Florida CourtsU.S. Department of Justicecancerhealth care industry
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida