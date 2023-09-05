Florida oncologist pleads guilty in scheme to limit cancer-care competition

A Fort Myers oncologist and former president of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in what authorities say was a scheme to limit cancer-care competition in Southwest Florida.

William Harwin pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to “conspiracy to allocate oncology treatments,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The case involved allegations that Florida Cancer Specialists and another oncology company agreed to suppress competition, with Florida Cancer Specialists providing chemotherapy treatments and the other company providing radiation treatments n Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers.

“This long-running criminal conspiracy denied cancer patients access to a competitive marketplace for lifesaving oncology treatments,” Emma Burnham, acting director of criminal enforcement for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said in a prepared statement.

Sentencing will take place at a future date as set by the court.

Florida Cancer Specialists was charged in 2020 and agreed to pay a $100 million criminal penalty, the Justice Department said.