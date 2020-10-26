-
Florida is asking a full federal appeals court to take up a dispute about whether the U.S. Department of Justice can pursue a lawsuit against the state…
A workaround by states to counter Trump administration cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies has largely succeeded in protecting consumers from higher…
Federal authorities say a Florida ambulance company has agreed to pay about $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded Medicare by billing for…
More than 80 people in Florida were charged in a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in falls billings,…
The Florida Department of Corrections has asked a judge to block the U.S. Department of Justice from intervening in a year-old lawsuit alleging that the…
A Colombian national accused of pretending to be a doctor in South Florida and injecting silicone into his patients as part of cosmetic procedures has…
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday moved to intervene in a nearly year-old lawsuit against the Florida Department of Corrections, alleging that the…
The U.S. Department of Justice has settled a lawsuit with the nation’s largest private nursing home company. Life Care Centers of America will pay $145…
Seven hospitals in Florida have agreed to pay the federal government about $9 million to settle allegations they submitted false claims to Medicare for a…
Questionable salaries of several Broward Health cardiologists is a central complaint in a whistleblower lawsuit that led to a recent $69.5 million…