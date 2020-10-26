-
An influential expert panel recommends pregnant women at risk of depression get referred to counseling to prevent the illness. But for many women and their doctors, it may be easier said than done.
-
California's legislature will soon take up a bill requiring doctors to screen new mothers. Many doctors oppose the idea, and similar laws elsewhere haven't increased the number of moms treated.
-
A package of mental health bills in California aims to make it easier for new moms to get help and to build awareness among more health workers of postpartum mood disorders.
-
This week is Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Week. Officials want to make people more aware of one of the top health complications surrounding...
-
Researchers aren't sure exactly why certain women are more vulnerable to postpartum depression. But authors of a new study are recommending that all pregnant women and new mothers be screened for depression.