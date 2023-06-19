Experts discuss the pressures on men and how it affects their mental health

On this Father’s Day episode of “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” host Dr. Joe Sirven devotes devote the program to a conversation about mental health care for men.

The guests are Mark Kaplan, professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and David J. Chesire, director of the Center for Healthy Minds and Practice and a psychologist at UF Health Jacksonville.

The episode delves into the societal expectations and cultural norms that often discourage men from expressing their emotions openly or seeking help.

The guests also shine a light on paths to healing, resilience and growth.

We also learn about the resources available to men that empower them to embrace vulnerability and emotional well-being.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. Sirven, the host, is a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

