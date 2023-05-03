© 2022 Health News Florida



Florida lawmakers advance measure to boost hospital worker protections

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published May 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
Data show physical attacks on hospital personnel by patients, family members and others are on the rise, and that nurses are most likely to be the victims.

A measure that ratchets up the consequences for assault or battery of hospital personnel was passed Tuesday by the Florida Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, advanced by a 38-1 vote. The House unanimously passed the measure last month. The bill next goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

The bill would make assault on hospital personnel a first-degree misdemeanor. Currently, it is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Other changes include raising battery to a third-degree felony from a first-degree misdemeanor, aggravated assault to a second-degree felony from a third-degree felony and aggravated battery to a first-degree felony from a second-degree felony.

House sponsor Rep. Kimberly Berfield, R-Clearwater, says she hopes her bill can be used as a deterrent and will help hospital workers feel safer at their jobs.

