Florida lawmakers advance measure to boost hospital worker protections

A measure that ratchets up the consequences for assault or battery of hospital personnel was passed Tuesday by the Florida Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, advanced by a 38-1 vote. The House unanimously passed the measure last month. The bill next goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

The bill would make assault on hospital personnel a first-degree misdemeanor. Currently, it is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Other changes include raising battery to a third-degree felony from a first-degree misdemeanor, aggravated assault to a second-degree felony from a third-degree felony and aggravated battery to a first-degree felony from a second-degree felony.

Data show physical attacks on hospital personnel by patients, family members and others are on the rise, and that nurses are most likely to be the victims.

House sponsor Rep. Kimberly Berfield, R-Clearwater, says she hopes her bill can be used as a deterrent and will help hospital workers feel safer at their jobs.