Bill allowing CNAs to train as 'medication aids' approved by Florida House

The Florida House on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to provide medications to nursing home residents.

The bill (SB 558), which unanimously passed the Senate last month, would allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as “qualified medication aides.”

They could then administer what supporters have described as “routine” medications to nursing home residents, freeing up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

Qualified medication aides could also perform tasks such as checking residents’ blood glucose levels.