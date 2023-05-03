© 2022 Health News Florida



Bill allowing CNAs to train as 'medication aids' approved by Florida House

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published May 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT
frances_watland_oklahoma_nursing_home_stitt.jpg
Oklahoma Governor's Office
/
Oklahoma Governor's Office
The bill will allow CNAs to administer what supporters have described as “routine” medications to nursing home residents, freeing up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

The legislation, which unanimously passed the state Senate last month, would allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as "qualified medication aides."

The Florida House on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to provide medications to nursing home residents.

The bill (SB 558), which unanimously passed the Senate last month, would allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as “qualified medication aides.”

They could then administer what supporters have described as “routine” medications to nursing home residents, freeing up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

Qualified medication aides could also perform tasks such as checking residents’ blood glucose levels.

