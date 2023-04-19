Florida House tees up Wednesday vote on banning gender-affirming care for minors

The Florida House on Wednesday is expected to pass a bill that would prevent doctors from providing gender-affirming treatments for minors.

The Senate has passed its version of the bill (SB 254), but the House made changes Tuesday, which would require the measure to go back to the Senate for another vote.

The measure would make it illegal for providers to use treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy on children under 18.

During the discussion, bill sponsor Rep. Randy Fine remained adamant that the measure is designed to protect children.

“There’s evil in this world and we face it here today,” Fine said. “[The bill] would make it illegal to do certain medical treatments on children that have the result of amputating perfectly good body parts.”

Democrat Rep. Robin Bartleman said the bill is "''unkind and "inhumane."

"I need to remind everybody as we go forward, we’re talking about human beings. The words evil, the words demons—these are people that other people love,” she said.

The Republican-controlled House also took up two other fiercely debated bills about transgender people, targeting drag shows and bathroom use. The chamber positioned them for votes Wednesday after rejecting numerous changes proposed by Democrats.

Passage on one measure (SB 1438), aimed at preventing children from seeing drag shows, would send it to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

Another bill (HB 1521) would prevent transgender people from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth. The issue has not gone before the full Senate.

“Consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want,” House sponsor Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, told News Service of Florida. “I don’t care, as long as I don’t have to pay for it. But keep it away from kids.”

But Democrats blasted that bill and the other measures.

“This is homophobia, transphobia day at the Capitol,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said. “We have three bills that will target LGBTQ+ people for no reason but political motivation. It’s sad, as we have real issues to focus on.”

Protesters opposed to the bills interrupted House debate Tuesday and also rallied against the measures outside the House chamber.

At one point, protesters in the gallery threw underwear onto the lawmakers on the House floor. The garments had messages written on them, including "Not your business" and "Leave my genitals alone."

Information from The Florida Channel was used in this report.