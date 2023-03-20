Four Florida hospitals are named among the nation’s top 50 for heart care

Four Florida health systems have been named to the PINC AI 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals, awarded for providing top-tier heart care.

The list includes St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Lee Health’s HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola.

The winners delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals in the study.

Formerly known as the IBM Watson award, the PINC AI 50 top-performing cardiovascular hospitals represent the highest standard of heart care in the United States according to Premier Inc., the technology and services platform of Premier Inc.

This year's study included more than 900 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines utilizing independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in key clinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care.

The Lee Health Heart Institute is based at HealthPark Medical Center. Specializing in everything from routine to complex care, the Lee Health Heart Institute includes primary and specialty care, advance cardiac imaging, nationally ranked hospitals, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, cardiac rehabilitation and more.

“We are extremely proud to be included among the top 50 hospitals in the country for cardiovascular care for the 10th time,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health.



The annual study for this recognition was introduced in 1999. It identifies hospitals demonstrating the highest performance in hospital cardiovascular services for four important patient groups: heart attack, heart failure, coronary artery bypass graft and percutaneous coronary intervention.

