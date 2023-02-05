Using brain waves to manage depression, tremors and other neurological conditions

Could the answer to essential tremors and depression be modulating brain waves without medications?

Devices to adjust brainwaves to manage brain diseases or conditions are no longer the subject of science fiction. It’s called neuromodulation, and it’s big business these days.

In some cases, it’s even a standard of care for many conditions, including essential tremor. and depression.

Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary and rhythmic shaking.

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" the guests look at how changing brain waves can be used to help manage these two common conditions.

Guests:

Jan Kary, a patient treated for essential tremor with deep brain stimulation (DBS).

Dr. Philip Tipton — a practicing movement disorders neurologist at Mayo Clinic.

— a practicing movement disorders neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Daniel Lewis — a psychiatrist at UF Health Jacksonville.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9